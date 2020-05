BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – MAY 31, 2020

8 AM

CAN’T BUY ME LOVE

MAXWELL’S SILVER HAMMER (TAKE 21)

SHARON FORRESTER – HERE COMES THE SUN

LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS

JULIAN LENNON – MOTHER MARY

GEORGE – BE HERE NOW

PAUL – LIVE AND LET DIE

GOOD DAY SUNSHINE

DIG IT

MONTY PYTHON – LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE

RINGO – SUNSHINE LIFE FOR ME

JOE COCKER – WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS

I SAW HER STANDING THERE

HELTER SKELTER (ANTHOLOGY)

9 AM

IT’S ALL TO MUCH

HEART – LETTING GO

PAUL – STOP, YOU DON’T KNOW WHERE SHE CAME FROM (DEMO)

JOHN – GIVE PEACE A CHANCE

TRAVELING WILBURYS – MAXINE

I FEEL FINE

PAUL – BABY FACE

REVOLUTION 1

I’LL BE ON MY WAY (BBC)

PAUL – WITH A LITTLE LUCK

JACK JEZZRO – AND I LOVE HER

JOHN LENNON – NEW YORK CITY (NYC)

PAUL – TO YOU

WORDS OF LOVE

