BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – NOVEMBER 1, 2020

8 AM

WE CAN WORK IT OUT

FREE AS A BIRD

DHANI HARRISON – FOR YOU BLUE

I ME MINE (ANTHOLOGY)

HOLLYRIDGE STRINGS – GIRL

SUN KING MEDLY

PAUL – ONLY LOVE REMAINS

MISTER MOONLIGHT

JOHN – BE MY BABY (ANTHOLOGY)

THE FACES – MAYBE I’M AMAZED

JOHN – NOBODY TOLD ME (ULTIMATE MIX)

THINGS WE SAID TODAY

ERIC CLAPTON W/GEORGE – RUN SO FAR

9 AM

ONE AFTER 909

RINGO – HAVE YOU SEEN MY BABY

PAUL – DON’T GET AROUND MUCH ANYMORE (RUSSIAN)

NOWHERE MAN (U.S. MONO)

LONG LONG LONG

CONRAD KORSCH – YOU’VE GOT TO HIDE YOUR LOVE AWAY

GEORGE – ISN’T IT A PITY

IN MY LIFE

PAUL – BAND ON THE RUN

LYDIA LUNCH – WHY DON’T WE DO IT IN THE ROAD

JOHN – WOMAN (STRIPPED DOWN)

TICKET TO RIDE

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – NOVEMBER 1, 2020

DUE TO COVID-19 CLOSINGS, PLEASE CHECK BEFORE YOU GO TO ANYTHING LISTED HERE AND SEE IF YOU CAN MAKE RESERVATIONS.

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 8 PM – COPPER FIDDLE DISTILLERY, 532 W. STATE ROUTE 22 #110, LAKE ZURICH

AMBIDEXTROUS – SATURDAY, 6:30 – CHICAGO SOUTH ELK’S LODGE, 4428 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE, CRESTWOOD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

