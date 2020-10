BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – OCTOBER 11, 2020

8 AM

TOMORROW NEVER KNOWS

10CC – PAPERBACK WRITER

BACK IN THE USSR (TAKE 6)

CHARLIE PARR – ROCKY RACCOON

ACT NATURALLY

OB LA DI, OB LA DA (ANTHOLOGY)

JOHN – JEALOUS GUY (PIANO, BASS & DRUMS)

SEAN CONNERY – IN MY LIFE

PENNY LANE

JOHN – MOTHER

PAUL – GETTING CLOSER

PLEASE, PLEASE ME

GEORGE – WAH WAH

9 AM

MARTHA MY DEAR

DAVID BOWIE W/JOHN – ACROSS THE UNIVERSE

PAUL – TEDDY BOY

BLACK CROWES – LUCY IN THE SKY

PAUL – OOBU JOOBU (PART 6)

OLD BROWN SHOE

RINGO – LAUGHABLE

SEARCHIN’ (ANTHOLOGY)

CAN’T BUY ME LOVE

PHOEBE SNOW – DON’T LET ME DOWN

BECAUSE

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 11, 2020

40TH ANNUAL JOHN LENNON TRIBUTE STARTING FRIDAY 6 PM THRU MONDAY, OCTOBER 12TH AT 11 PM – UNRELEASED PERFORMANCES FROM PREVIOUS TRIBUTES PLUS NEW PERFORMANCES OF JOHN AND BEATLE CLASSICS – WWW.LENNONTRIBUTE.ORG PHIL ANGOTTI – SOLO ACOUSTIC – SUNDAY, 2 PM – BEATLE BRUNCH – RECLAIMED BAR, 3655 N. WESTERN AVE

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM