BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – SEPTEMBER 27, 2020

8 AM

ALL MY LOVING

WINGS – MEDICINE JAR

ROLL OVER BEETHOVEN (AUSTRALIA, 1964

JOHN - #9 DREAM

ART OF TIME ENSEMBLE – WITHIN YOU WITHOUT YOU

LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS

SWEAR & SHAKE – I’M LOOKING THROUGH YOU

GEORGE – BLOW AWAY

PAUL – FRANK SINATRA’S PARTY (EGYPT STATION BONUS)

WHEN I GET HOME

THE FOOL ON THE HILL (TAKE 5-VOCAL OVERDUBS-MONO)

STILL ABOVE GROUND – BLUE JAY WAY

I WANT YOU (SHE’S SO HEAVY)

9 AM

BIRTHDAY

DEL SHANNON – FROM ME TO YOU

TRAVELING WILBURYS – HANDLE WITH CARE

SHERYL CROW, BRANDON FLOWERS – DON’T LET ME DOWN (LENNON 75

TH

)

RINGO - YOU BRING THE PARTY DOWN

YOU’RE GONNA LOSE THAT GIRL

FOR YOU BLUE

ROBERT V. DOERR JR. – COME TOGETHER

PAUL – TOO MANY PEOPLE

BESAME MUCHO (ANTHOLOGY)

GEORGE – APPLE SCRUFFS

DONNA LYNN – MY BOYFRIEND GOT A BEATLE HAIRCUT

KANSAS CITY

MICHELLE

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 27, 2020

VIRTUAL: BEATLEMANIA WITH PROFESSOR MOPTOP – FRIDAY, 2 PM – OAK PARK

PUBLIC LIBRARY – WWW.OPPL.ORG

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL

8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINSUKULELE

SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE

& EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT -

WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM