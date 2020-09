BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – SEPTEMBER 6, 2020

8 AM

DO YOU WANT TO KNOW A SECRET

PAUL – NO OTHER BABY (CAVERN)

RINGO – PURE GOLD

SEXY SADIE

JOHN – WORKING CLASS HERO

GEORGE – WRECK OF THE HESPRUS

PAPERBACK WRITER (MONO)

PAUL – OOBU JOOBU (PART 4)

I’VE JUST SEEN A FACE

WILLIE NELSON – ONE AFTER 909

PAUL – MONKBERRY MOON DELIGHT

FIONA APPLE – ACROSS THE UNIVERSE

HERE THERE AND EVERYWHERE

JOHN – BEAUTIFUL BOY (STRIPPED DOWN)

9 AM

I AM THE WALRUS

FLAMING LIPS – WITHIN YOU WITHOUT YOU

DEAR PRUDENCE (TAKES 1 & 2)

I’LL BE BACK

PAUL – BALLROOM DANCING

I FORGOT TO REMEMBER TO FORGET (BBC)

BENNY QUICK – I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER

THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD

ROXY MUSIC – JEALOUS GUY

JOHN – GROW OLD WITH ME

SLEEPY TIME PLAYERS

RAIN

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 6, 2020

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM