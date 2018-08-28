The Mothers of Earth Heart Foundation Are Giving Peace A Chance In The Hood

On XRT's Public Affairs Program I had the opportunity to talk to some women who are making a difference in some of the most at-risk neighborhoods in Chicago. We hear about the shootings and violence, but what about the people who live and raise families there. Tenesha Barner, Mose Mae Ellison, Elizabeth Harris, Melanie Norris and Catonya Withers of Earth Heart Foundation came to the WXRT studios to share their experiences and perspective. For more information on their work, visit www.earthheartfoundation.org.

Mary Rafferty

