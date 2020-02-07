"Paths Of Victory" - Terri's Song Of The Day

February 7, 2020
Terri Hemmert
Pete Seeger performs live in concert

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

I'm a sucker for a good Pete Seeger recording. He was such a significant mentor for a young Bob Dylan, and Pete recorded some beautiful covers of Bob's songs even the obscure ones. Like Paths of Victory. Bob did a couple of demos of this song in the early 60's but never recorded it for release. It was influenced by an old hymn, and a song by the Carter Family. Dylan didn't think it was good enough to release, but Pete saved it for us. I'm with Pete. It's worth a listen.

