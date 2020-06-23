Pride In The Name of Life With Terri Hemmert

June marks the celebration of diversity, equality and the LGBTQ+ community, and AND WXRT is taking the celebration on-air with Terri Hemmert. The parade may have been postponed, but the celebration lives on. Join Terri Hemmert live on Sunday, June 28th, from 10AM-2PM for a 93XRT Pride Celebration. Featuring music from XRT artists, Pride Vignettes and Short Interviews, Terri Hemmert will invite XRT listeners to join in support and celebration of equality, diversity and PRIDE. Pride In The Name of Life is presented by PrideMasks.com. Offering hand washable Chicago made facial barriers to help protect communities. Find them online at PrideMasks.com.