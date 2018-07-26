Mavis Staples...Out of Space

Space, the wonderful music room in Evanston, is taking it outdoors this weekend...Out Of Space. Can't wait to MC for Mavis Staples Friday night. Don't show up at the club though.

See you at Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central Street in Evanston. Marc Broussard goes on at 7:00, and then Mavis will take you to the dance floor, the church and down freedom highway. If you've never seen Mavis before, don't pass up this chance. If you have seen Mavis, I don't have to twist your arm. It's peace, love and understanding from a remarkable woman. This pic was taken before she went on the stage to close this year's Blus Fest. It was like a revival. Since then she's played in London, and heard from someone that she was amazing. Hope to see you in Evanston.

P.S. The Indigo Girls will play the same venue the next night (Saturday). What a weekend!