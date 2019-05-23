Summertime. Friday. Two Of The Best Things Ever!

Two of the best things in the universe....Summertime and Fridays....come together for our Sounds Of Summer Friday Feature on XRT. Great way to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend. Lin Brehmer is looking forward to kicking off one of the best musical features of the year. After Polar Vortex and a chilly Spring (baseball games in 40 degree rain) we are sooooo ready for Summer. Playing Summer songs on the radio is a thrill for all of us. What are your favorite Summer songs? Feel free to let us know. Team work.

Here are some of my faves:

Once this gets in your ear, you might not be able to get rid of it. Go see an Eye, Ears and Nose Doctor. This is just goofy enought to make me happy. The Jamies who had one big hit in 1952.

Video of Summertime Summertime by The Jamies

That song got me through Jr. High. This one got me through High School. The marvelous Lovin' Spoonful.

Video of The Lovin&#039; Spoonful - Summer In The City (1966)

And this one made college summers memorable. Sly!