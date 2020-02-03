Preview Nada Surf, Beach Bunny, The Districts and more.

Well, “5” is my lucky number! It’s not but it is a clever thing to say given that I’m only the fifth host of The Big Beat in the show’s 40+ years of breaking new music on WXRT and tonight was my first night on the job. Highlights on this week’s show include Tender “6 In The Morning”, The Districts “Cheap Regrets”, and the debut of Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week spotlighting Chicago trio Mammals with a song from their new record Look Around You. Check out the rest of this week’s playlist below.

Hear more new music every Thursday night at 9:00 pm on a show (aptly titled) New Noise at Nine. A couple’a things I’d like to ask as a personal favor to me - support the artists you hear on WXRT by catching a live show and buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. While you’re at it, tell someone who digs music the way you and I dig music to tune into XRT!

Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

***

Greg Dulli - “It Falls Apart” from Random Desire due February 21. Pre-order here. Chicago peeps, catch him at Metro on April 25.

Tender - “6 In The Morning”. Check them out in an all ages show at Lincoln Hall on February 18.

Mikal Cronin - “Show Me”

The Districts - “Cheap Regrets” from You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere due March 13. Pre-order here.

Anna Calvi - “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” (featuring Courtney Barnett) from Hunted due March 6. Pre-order here.

Son Little - “hey rose”

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week* Mammals - “Expanding Heart” from Look Around You due February 7. Catch the release party at Montrose Saloon on February 14.

Nada Surf - “So Much Love” from Never Not Together due February 7. Pre-order here.

Beach Bunny - “Dream Boy” from Honeymoon due February 14. Pre-order here.

Waxahatchee - “Fire” from Saint Cloud due March 27. Pre-order here.

Real Estate - “Paper Cup” from The Main Thing due February 28. Pre-order here or check out the wine + album pairing from Echo Echo Wine.

Caspian - “Circles On Circles”