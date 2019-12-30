THE BIG BEAT: Best of 2019

So much to love in 2019... LCD Soundsystem ripping out a stellar Human League cover, Sharon Van Etten's return, Lana Del Rey's continued excellence, King Gizzard showing off their thrash metal skills, our introduction to FONTAINES D.C., and another record from Justin Vernon and the gang, to name just a few. If you're wondering about the decade list, I took over the show in mid-2015, so a best-of-the-decade list would've been incomplete. I hope you'll accept a measly, best-of-a-single-year list instead. On to the '20s!

10pm

Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)

slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)

Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" (Jagjaguwar)

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)

Lana Del Rey - "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it" (Interscope)

Mikal Cronin - "I've Got Reason" (Merge)

LCD Soundsystem - "Seconds - electric lady sessions" (Columbia/DFA)

(break)

Nilüfer Yanya - "In Your Head" (ATO)

Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)

The 1975 - "People" (Dirty Hit/Interscope)

HAIM - "Now I'm In It" (Columbia)

11pm

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)

Black Mountain - "Future Shade" (Jagjaguwar)

Jamila Woods - "BETTY (for Boogie)" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Self-Immolate" (ATO)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)

Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)

Sudan Archives - "Confessions" (Stones Throw)

Angel Olsen - "All Mirrors" (Jagjaguwar)

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

(break)

Christine and the Queens - "Comme si" (Capitol)

Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)

Big Thief - "Not" (4AD)