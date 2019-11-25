THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 11/25/19

Weezer gonna weez, right? "The End of the Game" is a helluva lot of fun and it's not hard to picture that song putting smiles on tens of thousands of faces at Wrigley Field on the night of August 13 when they hit Chicago with Green Day and Fall Out Boy on their "Hella Mega Tour." Looking forward to that one. Well, two of the three, anyway. . . Played the new Hot Snakes track for my 4 y/o today and asked him if he knew who it was. "Hot Snakes," he said confidently. A big, enthusiastic high five from a proud papa immediately followed. True story! . . . And DJ Shadow feat. RTJ in there too. "Dad rap," as I've seen it referred to, and I'm OK with that. Someone needs to play the jams for the 4-year-olds, right?

10pm

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time" (Interscope)

Modest Mouse - "Ice Cream Party" (Epic)

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

(break)

Weezer - "The End of the Game" (Crush Music)

Danny Brown - "Best Life" (Warp)

Wye Oak - "Fortune" (Merge)

Hot Snakes - "Checkmate" (Sub Pop)

Sudan Archives - "Confessions" (Stones Throw)

Pinegrove - "Phase" (Rough Trade)

(break)

Nada Surf - "Something I Should Do" (Barsuk)

FKA twigs - "sad day" (Young Turks)

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse - "Ninjarous (feat. MF Doom)" (30th Century)

Jehnny Beth - "I'm the Man" (20L07 Music)

11pm

TORRES - "Good Scare" (Merge)

Beach Slang - "Bam Rang Rang" (Bridge 9)

HAIM - "Now I'm In It" (Columbia)

(break)

Jax Anderson - "Heal" (Neon Gold)

Moses Sumney - "Virile" (Jagjaguwar)

Refused - "REV001" (Spinefarm)

Poliça - "Driving" (Memphis Industries)

SebastiAn - "Doorman (feat. Syd)" (Ed Banger/Because)

Post Animal - "Safe or Not" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Grimes - "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" (4AD)

DJ Shadow - "Kings & Queens (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Mass Appeal)

Soccer Mommy - "yellow is the color of her eyes" (Concord)