THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/27/20 (Jason's Final Show)

Here it is. My final show on 93.1 FM in Chicago. It's been an amzing 13+ years at XRT, but all good things must come to an end, right? I can't think of a better farewell show than being able to play two hours of awesomeness at my discretion. Loads of records make their debut this week ahead of Ryan Arnold's debut next week as he takes The Big Beat through 2020 and beyond. Bobby Skafish, Johnny Mars, Marty Lennartz, Jason Thomas, Ryan Arnold.... Not a bad crew to have keeping an eye on the latest and greatest over the years. Thank you for all of your kind words these past couple of weeks as my time at XRT has been winding down. The Big Beat is in excellent hands going forward, so show Ryan some love...

10pm

Nada Surf - "So Much Love" (Barsuk)

Sorry - "Right Round the Clock" (Domino)

Soccer Mommy - "circle the drain" (Concord)

(break)

The 1975 - "Me & You Together Song" (Dirty Hit/Interscope)

Wolf Parade - "Julia Take Your Man Home" (Sub Pop)

Tennis - "Need Your Love" (Thirty Tigers)

Cage the Elephant - "Broken Boy (feat. Iggy Pop)" (RCA)

Mick Jenkins - "Carefree" (Cinematic Music Group)

Wild Nothing - "Foyer" (Captured Tracks)

(break)

Waxahatchee - "Fire" (Merge)

Beach Slang - "Tommy in the '80s" (Bridge 9)

Algiers - "Dispossession" (Matador)

Poppy - "Fill the Crown" (Sumerian)

11pm

MGMT - "In the Afternoon" (Self-Released)

Lawrence Rothman - "SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide" (KRO/Sony Music Masterworks)

Tycho - "Stress" (Mom + Pop)

(break)

Moaning - "Ego" (Sub Pop)

Beach Bunny - "Ms. California" (Mom + Pop)

The Districts - "Cheap Regrets" (Fat Possum)

Disq - "Daily Routine" (Saddle Creek)

Moses Sumney - "Me in 20 Years" (Jagjaguwar)

Real Estate - "Paper Cup" (Domino)

(break)

Georgia - "24 Hours" (Domino)

DJ Shadow - "Our Pathetic Age (feat. Samuel T. Herring)" (Mass Appeal)

Best Coast - "Everything Has Changed" (Concord)