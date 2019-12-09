THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 12/9/19

Have you ever had a band in your life that you maybe wanted to like? A band that you'd given multiple chances to, but for some reason it just didn't register? You couldn't quite pick up on what other people saw in them? That was me with The 1975 in recent years, but this might be the record that pulls me into their camp. "People" was an absolute rocker, and "Frail State of Mind" sounds pretty damn good on the program too. Thinking that one will be sticking around for several weeks. Nice work, gents... Really nice having old friends Greg Dulli and of Montreal back in the mix, and I'm looking forward to digging deeper into the Sudan Archives record. It hasn't happened yet because "Confessions" is proving hard to move on from, much like Destroyer's "Crimson Tide." Might we be hearing from both on the upcoming "Best of 2019" shows? Perhaps...

10pm

Pinegrove - "Phase" (Rough Trade)

Jax Anderson - "Heal" (Neon Gold)

DJ Shadow - "Kings & Queens (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Mass Appeal)

(break)

Greg Dulli - "Pantomima" (BMG)

TORRES - "Good Scare" (Merge)

Refused - "REV001" (Spinefarm)

The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind" (Dirty Hit/Interscope)

Soccer Mommy - "yellow is the color of her eyes" (Concord)

of Montreal - "Polyaneurism" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Hazel English - "Shaking" (Polyvinyl)

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse - "Ninjarous (feat. MF Doom)" (30th Century)

Nada Surf - "Something I Should Do" (Barsuk)

11pm

Grimes - "My Name Is Dark (Algorithm Mix)" (4AD)

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time" (Interscope)

(break)

Sorry - "Right Round the Clock" (Domino)

Moses Sumney - "Virile" (Jagjaguwar)

Weezer - "The End of the Game" (Crush Music)

Hanni El Khatib & Frank Leone - "Solid Gold" (Innovative Leisure)

Sudan Archives - "Confessions" (Stones Throw)

Hot Snakes - "Checkmate" (Sub Pop)

(break)

HAIM - "Now I'm In It" (Columbia)

COMA - "Sparkle" (City Slang)

Poliça - "Driving" (Memphis Industries)

Caveboy - "I Wonder" (Caveboy)