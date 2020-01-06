THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/6/2020

Now that the best-of, retrospective, year-that-was stuff is all finished, let's dive into a new year and a new decade with some of the finest new music out there... Beach Slang sure isn't afraid to embrace the Replacements influence, eh? They're so committed to it, they enlisted the services of Tommy Stinson on the new record, which comes out this Friday. Oh, and they included a track called "Tommy in the '80s." See what I mean? Fully committed... Poppy. Let's talk about Poppy for a minute. I described her latest release as "pop metal," and when most people hear that they might think of bands like Poison or Skid Row, but this is more like pop and metal. If that doesn't make sense, it probably will after listening below... And when Tycho releases a new one, we'll be playing it. If you're a Tycho traditionalist and lean towards the instrumentals, then "Stress" should suit you nicely...

10pm

DMA's - "Silver" (BMG)

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse - "Ninjarous (feat. MF Doom)" (30th Century)

Whitney - "Far, Far Away (Wilco Cover)" (Secretly Canadian)

Beach Slang - "Tommy in the '80s" (Bridge 9)

Hazel English - "Shaking" (Polyvinyl)

The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind" (Dirty Hit / Interscope)

Poppy - "Fill the Crown" (Sumerian)

Golf Alpha Bravo - "Blue Wave" (Mom + Pop)

Hot Snakes - "Checkmate" (Sub Pop)

Wilsen - "Ruiner" (Secret City)

Nada Surf - "Something I Should Do" (Barsuk)

DJ Shadow - "Kings & Queens (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Mass Appeal)

The Shivas - "Gloria" (Tender Loving Empire)

11pm

Tycho - "Stress" (Mom + Pop)

Sorry - "Right Round the Clock" (Domino)

Soccer Mommy - "yellow is the color of her eyes" (Concord)

Moses Sumney - "Me in 20 Years" (Jagjaguwar)

Elbow - "White Noise White Heat" (Verve)

Greg Dulli - "Pantomima" (BMG)

Lane 8 - "Don't Let Me Go (feat. Arctic Lake)" (This Never Happened)

of Montreal - "Polyaneurism" (Polyvinyl)

Grimes - "My Name Is Dark (Algorithm Mix)" (4AD)

slowthai - "Nothing Great About Britain" (True Panther / Method)

Caveboy - "I Wonder" (Caveboy)

Poliça - "Driving" (Memphis Industries)