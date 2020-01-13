THE BIG BEAT Playlist (and a goodbye) - 1/13/2020

Jason Thomas here, host and curator of The Big Beat since 2015, and I have an announcement to make. After 5 years on The Big Beat and almost 14 on the air at XRT, I'll be leaving the station at the end of January. I've had a lot of good times on the air and in the beautiful city of Chicago, but the time has come for me and my family to move on (more on that in the coming weeks). As for the future of The Big Beat, the show will be in the capable hands of Ryan Arnold, who will begin hosting the show on February 3. Give Ryan a nice, warm welcome and a big congratulations the next time you see him or when you hit him up on social media. The show will be off next week for the MLK holiday and then I'll be back to host my final Big Beat and final show ever on XRT on the night of January 27. Thank you for making my time at XRT so memorable. I'll always have a huge spot in my heart for the station, the city, and the people.

On to this week's picks...

10pm

Tycho - "Stress" (Mom + Pop)

Greg Dulli - "Pantomima" (BMG)

Beach Bunny - "Ms. California" (Mom + Pop)

(break)

Nada Surf - "So Much Love" (Barsuk)

The 1975 - "Frail State of Mind" (Dirty Hit / Interscope)

Elbow - "White Noise White Heat" (Verve)

Overcoats - "The Fool" (Loma Vista)

of Montreal - "Polyaneurism" (Polyvinyl)

Wilsen - "Ruiner" (Secret City)

(break)

Georgia - "24 Hours" (Domino)

DMA's - "Silver" (BMG)

Poppy - "Fill the Crown" (Sumerian)

Lawrence Rothman - "SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide" (KRO/Sony Music Masterworks)

11pm

Tame Impala - "Lost in Yesterday" (Interscope)

Beach Slang - "Tommy in the '80s" (Bridge 9)

Grimes - "My Name Is Dark (Algorithm Mix)" (4AD)

(break)

Algiers - "Dispossession" (Matador)

Lane 8 - "Don't Let Me Go (feat. Arctic Lake)" (This Never Happened)

Wolf Parade - "Julia Take Your Man Home" (Sub Pop)

Mick Jenkins - "Carefree" (Cinematic Music Group)

Sorry - "Right Round the Clock" (Domino)

Moses Sumney - "Me in 20 Years" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

Hazel English - "Shaking" (Polyvinyl)

Wild Nothing - "Foyer" (Captured Tracks)

Tennis - "Need Your Love" (Thirty Tigers)