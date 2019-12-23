THE BIG BEAT: Second Best of 2019
The best-of-2019 shows begin!
Years ago, we realized that trying to squeeze all of the best tracks of the year into one show was a fool's errand, so we now like to spread it out over two shows. This is the first of the two. Yeah, yeah, everyone else is done with their best-of lists, but this week and next week worked best for us, so here ya go. Enjoy!
SECOND BEST OF 2019
10pm
Theophilus London & Tame Impala - "Whiplash" (my bebey/independently popular.)
Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)
Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)
(break)
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)
Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)
IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)
A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)
Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)
(break)
Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])
Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)
Amyl & The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Southern Sky" (Domino)
11pm
American Football - "Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)" (Polyvinyl)
DJ Shadow - "Kings & Queens (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Mass Appeal)
Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)
(break)
Orville Peck - "Dead of Night" (Sub Pop)
Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)
The National - "Rylan" (4AD)
James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. Andre 3000)" (Republic)
TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)
Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)
(break)
Sampa The Great - "Final Form" (Ninja Tune)
Roosevelt - "Falling Back" (W Records)
Ex Hex - "Rainbow Shiner" (Merge)
Grimes - "Violence (feat. i_o)" (4AD)