THE BIG BEAT: Second Best of 2019

Years ago, we realized that trying to squeeze all of the best tracks of the year into one show was a fool's errand, so we now like to spread it out over two shows. This is the first of the two. Yeah, yeah, everyone else is done with their best-of lists, but this week and next week worked best for us, so here ya go. Enjoy!

SECOND BEST OF 2019

10pm

Theophilus London & Tame Impala - "Whiplash" (my bebey/independently popular.)

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)

(break)

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)

IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)

A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)

Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)

(break)

Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])

Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)

Amyl & The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Southern Sky" (Domino)

11pm

American Football - "Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)" (Polyvinyl)

DJ Shadow - "Kings & Queens (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Mass Appeal)

Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)

(break)

Orville Peck - "Dead of Night" (Sub Pop)

Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)

The National - "Rylan" (4AD)

James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. Andre 3000)" (Republic)

TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)

Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)

(break)

Sampa The Great - "Final Form" (Ninja Tune)

Roosevelt - "Falling Back" (W Records)

Ex Hex - "Rainbow Shiner" (Merge)

Grimes - "Violence (feat. i_o)" (4AD)