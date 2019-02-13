13 Emo Songs to Get You Through Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner and happening far sooner than we’re ready for it to, it’s time to face reality. Whether that reality is spending tons of money on a significant other or spending tons of time watching Netflix and crying, we’re here for you.

Related: Tom DeLonge Reveals Hilariously Inappropriate Gift From Travis Barker

From iconic pop-punk tracks that you could actually play on a casual date to emo songs that help you come to terms with being alone, here’s 13 tracks to help get you through all the emotions.

My Chemical Romance - "I Don't Love You"

Jimmy Eat World - “For Me, This Is Heaven”

Mayday Parade - “Miserable At Best”

Paramore - "The Only Exception"

We The Kings - "Check Yes Juliet"

Taking Back Sunday - "Great Romances of the 20th Century"

Weezer - "Falling For You"

Death Cab For Cutie - "I Will Follow You Into the Dark"

Panic! At The Disco - "She Had The World"

Blink-182 - "First Date"

Real Friends - “I’ve Given Up On You”

Fall Out Boy – “The Carpal Tunnel of Love”

The Story So Far – “Clairvoyant”