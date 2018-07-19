The 1975 Release Thought-Provoking Song “Love It If We Made It”

The 1975 often analyses people and situations in their lyrics, never shying away from an opportunity to speak their mind. Their latest single, “Love It If We Made It,” is no exception.

The tortured and slightly aggressive song is chuck-full of pop culture references and call outs. Several quotes taken from Trump (such as the often-memed “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”) give this song an underlying political message.

Listen to the track and decipher the lyrics for yourself below: