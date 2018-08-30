The 1975 Share Fan-Filled “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” Video

The 1975’s vibrant new video for “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” enlists the help of a stunning and diverse group of fans.

The seemingly unscripted visual shows Matty Healy dancing with a group of incredibly stylish young folks who end up getting hugs and back rubs from the playful frontman. Fans dance along and sing lyrics in this casual and laid back dance party.

(To the tune of the chorus) We must have watched this more than three times…