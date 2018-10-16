The 1975 Unveil “Love It If We Made It” Video, Tour Dates, + New Single Coming Thursday

The 1975 is readying for the release of their November 30 album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Already-released singles from part one of an upcoming two albums from the band include “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” “Sincerity Is Scary,” and “Give Yourself A Try.”

The band just delivered a provocative video for single “Love It If We Made It,” addressing individuals who have been topics of discussion recently such as Kanye West, Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, and many more.

Watch the vibrant new video below:

As reported by NME, the band has also confirmed an October 18 release date for upcoming single “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You” by mailing the UK outlet a cryptic package. The package also included lyrics such as “Danny says we’re living in a simulation / But he works in a petrol station,” hinting at a dystopian theme.

Along with information about their next single come an extensive list of North American tour dates featuring support from labelmate No Rome. Get the full list of North American dates below and click here for more info.

4/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

4/16 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

4/25 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

4/26 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

4/27 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/29 Orem, UT @ UCCU Center

4/30 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/02 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/03 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/04 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

5/08 Chicago, IL @ United Center

5/11 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooks Amphitheatre

5/12 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

5/14 Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion

5/15 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

5/18 Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

5/19 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

6/02 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/03 Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage