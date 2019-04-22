The Aces and Oliver Tree Do 1THING to Save the Environment on Earth Day

“Me and my band will go down to our local beach… try to clean the whole beach out,” Oliver Tree explains of his awesome Earth Day tradition.

Related: The Aces Detail How Their Origin Story Started When They Were Just 8 Years Old

From saving fuel by never leaving the house to enforcing a strict ban on one-time use plastic water bottles, April 22 is the perfect excuse to give back to Mother Nature.

Today we’re recycling one of our favorite videos to celebrate Earth Day. The global holiday gives a great excuse to give back to the earth, with efforts and community events happening in almost 200 countries. From planting trees to cleaning up litter from your neighborhood, there are dozens of organized efforts that can be found with a quick “Earth Day events near me” Google search.

With climate change becoming an increasingly pressing issue, Eli Young Band, The Aces, The Chainsmokers, Oliver Tree, and Gary Clark Jr. are drilling down to both celebrate Earth Day and change their daily lifestyles to lessen their carbon footprint. Hear about the 1THING they’re doing to go green in the video above!

In our previous exclusive interview, Oliver Tree revealed how a devastating scooter accident ended up launching him into music. “Out of nowhere this little pebble shows up, I hit it, I just go flying. I break my left wrist, I break my right wrist, I break the joint that connects the thumb to the hand…” he explained of the dangerous career he was forced to move on from.

Get the full story below: