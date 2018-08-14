AJR Perform Single “Turning Out” on ‘Kelly and Ryan’

AJR recently joined Live with Kelly and Ryan for a stripped down performance of their latest single, “Turning Out.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: AJR Play The Name Game

The three brothers banded together for a laid back rendition of the song, highlighting Jack Met’s vocals with a simple bass line and bell-like piano chords. Watch the calming performance below:

The band recently took to Twitter to tease work on the upcoming album number three, sharing a photo of a blurred out track list scrawled onto a dry-erase board. In our exclusive interview, the band played “The Name Game” and gave each other titles from “Biggest Gossip” to “Messiest.”

Watch them hilarious dish out superlatives here: