AJR Perform Single “Turning Out” on ‘Kelly and Ryan’
Watch the laid back performance here
August 14, 2018
AJR recently joined Live with Kelly and Ryan for a stripped down performance of their latest single, “Turning Out.”
The three brothers banded together for a laid back rendition of the song, highlighting Jack Met’s vocals with a simple bass line and bell-like piano chords. Watch the calming performance below:
The band recently took to Twitter to tease work on the upcoming album number three, sharing a photo of a blurred out track list scrawled onto a dry-erase board. In our exclusive interview, the band played “The Name Game” and gave each other titles from “Biggest Gossip” to “Messiest.”
Watch them hilarious dish out superlatives here: