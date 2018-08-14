AJR Perform Single “Turning Out” on ‘Kelly and Ryan’

Watch the laid back performance here

August 14, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Adam Met, Jack Met, and Ryan Met of AJR

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

AJR recently joined Live with Kelly and Ryan for a stripped down performance of their latest single, “Turning Out.”

The three brothers banded together for a laid back rendition of the song, highlighting Jack Met’s vocals with a simple bass line and bell-like piano chords. Watch the calming performance below:

The band recently took to Twitter to tease work on the upcoming album number three, sharing a photo of a blurred out track list scrawled onto a dry-erase board. In our exclusive interview, the band played “The Name Game” and gave each other titles from “Biggest Gossip” to “Messiest.”

