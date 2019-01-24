Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2019

After hiking their prices for the New Year, Netflix is showing where the extra money is going with their monthly list of everything that’s coming to the streaming platform. February 2019 continues their focus on banging out originals that are driving hundreds of millions of viewers. Gerard Way’s highly-anticipated Umbrella Academy will debut alongside some original standup comedies, sitcoms, and a bunch of nostalgic films.

Start planning out days for Netflix binges now with the list of everything coming in February 2019:

2/1/19

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex - Netflix original

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day - Netflix original

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll - Netflix original

​

Siempre bruja - Netflix original

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day - Netflix original

Velvet Buzzsaw - Netflix original

2/2/19

Bordertown Season 2 - Netflix original

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix original

2/3/19

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

2/5/19

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner - Netflix original

2/6/19

The Soloist

2/8/19

¡Nailed It! México - Netflix original

El árbol de la sangre - Netflix original

High Flying Bird - Netflix original

​

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History - Netflix original

One Day at a Time Season 3 - Netflix original

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke - Netflix original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 2 - Netflix original

Unauthorized Living - Netflix original

2/9/19

The Break Season 2 - Netflix original

2/10/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 2 (Streaming every Sunday) - Netflix original

2/11/19

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine - Netflix original

Little Women

2/14/19

Dating Around - Netflix original

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho - Netflix original

2/15/19

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy - Netflix original

The Breaker Upperers - Netflix original

The Dragon Prince Season 2 - Netflix original

The Umbrella Academy - Netflix original

​

Yucatan - Netflix original

2/16/19

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

2/21/19

The Drug King

2/22/19

Chef’s Table Volume 6 - Netflix original

Firebrand - Netflix original

GO! Vive a tu manera - Netflix original

Paddleton - Netflix original

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) - Netflix original

Rebellion Season 2 - Netflix original

Suburra Season 2 - Netflix original

The Big Family Cooking Showdown Season 2 - Netflix original

The Photographer of Mauthausen - Netflix original

Workin’ Moms - Netflix original

2/25/19

Dolphin Tale 2

2/26/19

Our Idiot Brother

2/27/19

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

2/28/19