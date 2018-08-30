Austin Carlile Says He's Not Replacing Chester Bennington

His recent post ignited rumors of him joining Linkin Park

August 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Austin Carlile and Chester Bennington

Ex-Of Mice and Men vocalist Austin Carlile accidentally sparked a rumor that he would be replacing Chester Bennington as Linkin Park’s second vocalist.

After sharing a compilation video to Instagram that featured footage from his previous performances with Linkin Park, many believed he was teasing an upcoming stint with the band.

Carlile responded to the rumors, noting that he was simply teasing an upcoming project and agrees with the general consensus that it’d be impossible to replace Chester.

The vocalist recently took time off due to his struggles with Marfan Syndrome, leaving his position as metalcore band Of Mice and Men’s frontman and moving to Costa Rica to focus on his health. He’s recently confirmed his return to music, drumming up excitement for a new project that’s coming soon

