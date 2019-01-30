Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album, Drops Eerie New Song “bury a friend”

After taking over the music industry as one of the fastest growing young artists, it’s hard to believe that Billie Eilish hasn’t even released a debut album yet.

In the wake of the biggest year of her career, airy alt-pop princess Billie Eilish has announced her first ever full album. LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is set to follow a bunch of fantastic singles and a nine-song EP from the 17-year-old “you should see me in a crown” singer. The 14-track album is due March 29.

Along with announcing the title of her upcoming album, Billie has also shared the haunting new song “bury a friend.”

The track is carried by a mellow beat that creates a melancholy vibe even Tim Burton would be jealous of. Billie’s fuzzed-out but still easily recognizable vocals sing the album’s title in lyrics that ponder death. Listen to the new track in the video above.