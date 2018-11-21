Billie Eilish Unveils Sincere Ballad “Come Out and Play”

Billie Eilish just shared an inspiring ballad that’s perfect for the holiday season.

The heartfelt “Come Out and Play” is an ode to being fully and unapologetically yourself. Acoustic guitar, atmospheric beats and Billie’s airy vocals encourage listeners to show the world everything you’ve got, even if it does seem scary.

The track was written as a backing song for Apple’s 2018 holiday ad campaign, with producer and brother FINNEAS explaining they wrote the song while watching an early draft of the commercial.