Blink-182 is Back: Travis Barker Drums Blindfolded + Fans Get Engaged During "The Rock Show"

October 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba of blink-182 perform onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast 2018

Christopher Polk, Getty

Blink-182’s long-awaited Las Vegas residency is in full force, kicking off their first weekend with plenty of memorable moments. From Travis Barker proving nothing can defeat him to a fan falling in love with the girl at “The Rock Show,” we’re beyond excited they’re back.

After months of cancellations and postponements to allow drummer Travis Barker to recover, Blink-182 is taking the stage again. Their return to playing shows looks effortless with energetic performances and plenty of flare.

Watch Barker finish drumming in “Violence” while blindfolded:

Aside from bringing fans together in the welcoming environment of their shows, the alt icons also unknowingly helped a couple tie the knot.

Watch this fan propose during “The Rock Show,” a flawless song choice:

Still don’t have enough Blink-182 in your life? Catch some other fantastic moments from the opening weekend of their Las Vegas residency here:

