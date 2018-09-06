Blink-182 Continue Show Cancellations Due To Travis Barker’s Health

After being well on the road to recovery and thinking returning to playing would be in the near future, Blink-182’s Travis Barker is hit with more bad news.

The iconic drummer has been in and out of the doctor due to blood blots and a staph infection. The health problems have lead to the postponement of Blink-182’s Las Vegas residency with the band expecting to pick back up with a mini tour this fall.

Now, Blink has shared that they need to cancel the upcoming tour and festival appearances, with Barker noting feeling like he’s been “sidelined” by his health. Although their set at Chicago’s Riot Fest has been canceled, the band announced Weezer, Run The Jewels and Taking Back Sunday will be filling in.

Read their full statement below: