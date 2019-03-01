Blink-182, A Day To Remember, Good Charlotte Top Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Lineup

Some of the biggest bands in the world got their start on Vans Warped Tour. From alumni like Avenged Sevenfold to Blink-182, it’s impossible to deny the power a group of rowdy scene kids can harness.

After Warped Tour announced they were bringing decades of cross-country pits, dehydration, and crowd surfing to an end, fans pretty quickly picked up on the fact they kept stressing the words “cross-country.” Returning with bi-coastal dates in Atlantic City, NJ and Mountain View, CA, the iconic tour is celebrating 25 years with the most stacked lineup they've ever presented.

Blink-182, A Day To Remember, Good Charlotte, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, The All-American Rejects, Simple Plan, Bad Religion, and many more are set to take the stage for the final Warped Tour dates. The 25th Anniversary celebration kicks off with a "Grand Opening" in Cleveland before going into two-day festivals in NJ and CA.

Get the full lineups for each date below:

FOREVER WARPED: we hope you will join us one-last time to celebrate 25 years of the Vans Warped Tour!

-- Cleveland, OH • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

-- Atlantic City, NJ • On The Beach

☀ Mountain View, CA • Shoreline Amp

-- https://t.co/CY3CEhMC1c#vanswarpedtour pic.twitter.com/rlW4ImS8xh — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) March 1, 2019

With press releases dubbing it “the final showcase of the tour’s iconic culture,” it sounds like they’re for real about the end of Warped Tour this time. Click here for tickets and more details.