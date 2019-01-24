Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Drop Joint Project’s First Song

Surprise release “Drugs” is Simple Creatures’ debut

January 24, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

After recently teasing he had a new side project in the works, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth have teamed up for a pop punk fan fever dream.

Simple Creatures is the musicians’ new joint venture. The announcement comes soon after Alex changed his Twitter handle to @AlexGaskarth, switching from his longtime username of @AlexAllTimeLow. As All Time Low had just revealed they were planning on taking a break in 2019, fans were slightly worried about the silent switch.

Now, it turns out, the switch actually marked something great. “My good friend @markhoppus and I have been quietly making music together for a little while now and we’re finally ready to share it with ya,” Gaskarth writes in an Instagram caption.

After previously working together in the past and keeping up a hilarious friendship that came with lots of teasing through social media, the pairing makes perfect sense.

Listen to their surprise-dropped new song “Drugs” in the video above.

