Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Female-Fronted Bands

Every day is really International Women’s Day when you think about it, but we’ll take any excuse to further highlight badass women in the music industry. From rock titans who have defined a new lane to up-and-comers with fearless genre-mixing abilities, here are some of our favorite female-fronted bands.

Evanescence

Evanescence is a total given here- leaving Amy Lee off the list would be a crime to both you personally, and the music industry as a whole. From timeless hits like “Bring Me To Life” to deep cuts where Amy’s thundering voice sits on top of melancholy strings, it’s hard to find anyone else that hits quite like Evanescence does.

Paramore

Hayley Williams is a pop punk icon that’s always been open about her place as a female frontwoman, while simultaneously pushing off the notion that being a female artist is some sort of genre on its own. With longtime scene favorites like “crushcrushcrush” that continually danced the line between pop and alt before it was cool to, this fierce lady has proven Paramore is here to stay.

CHVRCHES

Scotland synth-pop band Chvrches have earned themselves slots on a slew of the biggest alternative tours in the world thanks to Lauren Mayberry’s fluttering voice and fairy-like stage presence. Often performing in a tutu, the adorable queen twirls through a discography that even includes a feature from previously mentioned queen Hayley Williams.

Halestorm

Halestorm is currently riding the wave of 2018 release Vicious, an unrepentant album where Lzzy Hale delivers the perfect mix of seduction and fire. In a recent interview with Kerrang, Lzzy gave nods to the women that have helped make her into the person she is today before encouraging young girls to own their inner superheroes.

Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine’s Florence Welch is a goddess among humans, continuously delivering ethereal tracks that seem to just flow naturally from within her. Fresh off the release of “Moderation,” the “Dog Days Are Over” band is gearing up for the release of another album lead by the angelic Florence.

While we’re missing a ton of groups like Fleetwood Mac, Dorothy, and Misterwives, we just wanted to celebrate with a few great frontwomen to kick of your day full of girl power.