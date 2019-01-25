Dave Grohl and Corey Taylor Honor Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell With Cover of “Walk”

An all-star team of artists came together on January 24 for the annual Dimebash event. Bringing together some of the biggest names in rock, the event honored late Pantera co-founder Dimebag Darrell with an incredible jam session.

Related: Dave Grohl Has Fun with Drunk Stage-Crasher

With the loss of both of Pantera’s founding brothers, the event took on new meaning this year with added nods to drummer Vinnie Paul. The Santa Ana, California show was full of unforgettable moments that honored both of their legacies.

One of the most rousing performances came when Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor, Rex Brown, Scott Ian, Charlie Benanti, and Chris Broderick took the stage for a cover of “Walk.” The Pantera classic was done justice by a stage full of rock titans.

Along with their performance of “Walk,” the all-star band took on covers of Pantera’s “This Love” and, one of Dimebag’s favorites, “Love Gun” by KISS. Watch them perform to a packed crowd in the videos below.