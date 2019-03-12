Gary Clark Jr. Gives a Look Into How the Anti-Racist “This Land” Came Together Naturally

Gary Clark Jr. is fresh off the release of This Land, an honest look into everything from love to how his race still plays a role in how people perceive him. With the struggles of being a black man in Texas, Gary is using his experiences as motivation to produce beautiful songs.

The soulful artist creates a nostalgic sound that pulls inspiration from greats like Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. His latest album This Land has roots in rock, funk, R&B, and everything in between. Impossible to put into a box, the singer and guitarist brews up raw emotions backed by wailing chords, thumping synth, and unmatched authenticity.

Title track and opener “This Land” kicks off his February 22 album release with a dauntingly honest look into growing up in the South. “Go back where you come from” his vibrato-filled vocals sing of the taunting jeers he’s endured.

“The idea of it is acceptance,” Gary tells RADIO.COM of his uncomfortable track with an inherently positive impact.

Gary kicks off his This Land Tour Tuesday, March 13, in Springfield, MO. Hear from Gary Clark Jr. about his new album in the cover video above and click here to purchase his latest album.