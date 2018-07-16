Father John Misty Shares Mind-Bending “Date Night” Music Video

Josh Tillman’s perfectly narcissistic persona Father John Misty recently dropped his fourth studio album, God’s Favorite Customer.

The witty and honest album features the non-romantic “Date Night.” The track is riddled with vanity and lyrics that proclaim how great the narrator is, calling himself the “second coming” and stating “I'll get you ice-cream if you give me your card.”

“Date Night” is now accompanied by a trippy, animated video that features a variety of made-up creatures, an otherworldly adventure and more.

Watch below: