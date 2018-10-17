Florence + The Machine Deliver Stirring ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert

In a sharp contrast to commanding crowds filled with tens of thousands of fans, Florence Welch apologized for her nerves and shyness in an intimate concert for NPR.

Florence + The Machine songs retain their grandeur even in the stripped-down setting of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Opening with “June,” the band delivered stunning performances of a number of High As Hope tracks.

Harp, acoustic guitar, keys, and background vocals accent Florence’s effortlessly beautiful vocals. Her reserved nature actually perfectly matched the setting, leaving us with an incredible Tiny Desk performance.

Watch the full video below:

In our exclusive interview, Florence noted the personal yet detached nature of their latest album.

Watch her dive into High As Hope and how she took often normal topics and turned them into larger than life tracks.