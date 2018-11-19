Gerard Way + My Chemical Romance Bandmate Ray Toro Team Up for New Track

Gerard Way’s solo career was kicked back into full force with the recent debut of Halloween anthem “Baby You’re a Haunted House.” Now, he’s already back with another new song that likely teases an upcoming sophomore album from the former My Chemical Romance member.

Gerard enlisted the help of My Chemical Romance bandmate and guitarist Ray Toro for the new “Getting Down the Germs.” The catchy and fuzzed-out track takes on an indie vibe with a driving guitar line and sprinkles of flute heard throughout.

In a press release, Gerard described the contagious track as being reminiscent of squirmy germs, using the help of the unexpected addition of the flute to help with its bacterial vibe.