Green Day’s Side Project Teases Upcoming Return

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is teasing the return of their perfectly named side project, the Foxboro Hottubs.

Related: Green Day Teases Band Practice of ‘Dookie’ In Full

In a recent Instagram post, the frontman shared a screenshot of one of their songs from another one of his side projects’ accounts. “She’s A Saint Not A Celebrity” appears on Foxboro Hottubs’ only release, the 2008 album Stop Drop And Roll.

The caption hinted at upcoming shows, giving fans the opportunity to see the alt titans play rarities in an intimate setting.

While we hold the belief that “If it looks like a Green Day and sounds like a Green Day, it is a Green Day,” the band’s awesome alter-ego has allowed them to play secret shows for fans in the know. It looks like the group could be retuning to the stage very soon and, regardless of where the show is, we'll be there.