Greta Van Fleet Shares “When The Curtain Falls” Vertical Video

Rapidly emerging rockers Greta Van Fleet have taken to the airwaves with their latest single, “When The Curtain Falls.”

The group brings a modern twist to their heavily classic-rock influenced sound. Their new visual for “When The Curtain Falls” takes advantage of the vertical video trend, treating smartphone users to a tailored viewing experience.

Watch them rock out in the desert in this creatively low-budget video :

“When The Curtain Falls” is expected to appear on their debut full-length album, due this fall. We got them to spill some details about the upcoming LP in our exclusive interview: