Halsey, YUNGBLUD, and Travis Barker Team Up for New Song “11 Minutes”

On top being a fan of a bunch of our favorite bands, Halsey is venturing even further into the alt world on a brand-new collab. “11 Minutes” is a new drop from Halsey featuring British bae YUNGBLUD and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After teasing the track with a cryptic website that only contained the single cover and a countdown, it's officially here. The trio makes perfect sense together, delivering a crossover that dances on the line between alternative and pop. YUNGBLUD and Halsey's autotuned vocals sit on top of a laid-back guitar line underscored by Travis' drumming.

After recently seeming to confirm their relationship together, Halsey and YUNGBLUD are taking it to the next level by hopping on a song together. As Halsey relishes in the success of her stunning SNL performances, YUNGBLUD is taking over with grit and energy. Click here to listen to his latest solo track.

“11 Minutes” follows similar mash-ups like "Roses," a track featuring Brendon Urie, songwriter Benny Blanco, and “Lucid Dreams” singer Juice WRLD.