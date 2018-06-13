Hozier Says We Can Expect New Music Soon

Hozier’s debut album came out almost four years ago now. With the exception of a live EP, we haven’t gotten new music from the Irish singer-songwriter in a long while.

He revealed that we can expect new music from him very soon and the release date will correspond with his recently announced U.S. and Canada tour. The fall tour dates mark his first North American tour since 2015 and we’re welcoming him back with open arms.

Excited to announce my North American tour which will coincide with the releasing of new work. The completion of the record is approaching and I'm eager to share it. Sincere thanks to you for your continued support. Hope to see you on the road again. Tickets on sale this Friday pic.twitter.com/0NJM2pLG8J — Hozier (@Hozier) June 11, 2018

While he hasn’t announced any official release dates, he did share the song title "Wasteland, Baby!" along with a few lyrics in an interview with NPR.

He also noted listening to hip-hop artists such as Kendrick Lamar while in the studio. The style, while obviously completely different from his own, has inspired him with its risks and powerful lyrics.