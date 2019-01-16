Hozier Unveils Album Release Date and Shares Folky Groove “Almost (Sweet Music)”

Hozier is gearing up for the long-awaited release of his follow-up to his 2014 self-titled album.

After setting fans up for the upcoming Wasteland, Baby! with the release of powerful tracks featured on a full teaser EP, Hozier has shared that the album release date is just around the corner. The 14-track Wasteland, Baby! is due on March 1st.

I'm thrilled to announce my new album #WastelandBaby will be released on March 1st and you can now listen to a new song called Almost. -- https://t.co/a3jeHWauiA pic.twitter.com/cTxBeW9MyR — Hozier (@Hozier) January 16, 2019

Along with sharing the album release date and a video that reveals the tracklist, the soulful Irish singer also debuted a new single.

“Almost (Sweet Music)” is a groovy track carried by a simple electric guitar line and Hozier’s powerful vocals. Lyrics reference jazz staples like “Stella By Starlight,” "A Love Supreme," "My Foolish Heart," and “Am I Blue” as the song titles are seamlessly woven in.

Despite the release only being his second album, his presence in music is beyond well-respected. With smashes like “Take Me To Church” still getting radio play, it’s fair to expect another timeless work from the inventive and socially aware singer.