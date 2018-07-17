Jack White Shares Captivating “Corporation” Music Video

Jack White’s “Corporation” now has an eerie and mysterious visual to accompany it.

The video, currently a Tidal exclusive, shows White caught in the middle of a murder investigation. A lavish home becomes tainted by the murder of none other than the iconic rocker himself.

White has explained that the song is about wealthy children who have the privilege to casually throw around ideas like starting a corporation. Vague goals described in the lyrics admit that the corporation would only be created to receive praise, taking a jab at elites with bad intentions.

Listen to the full song below: