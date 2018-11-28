Kids at Children’s Hospital Interview Twenty One Pilots

From one of the toughest “Would You Rather” questions we’ve ever heard to digging into their process as musicians, these kids interviewing Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun is the cutest thing we’ve seen all week.

Twenty One Pilots’ interviews are characterized by their in-depth answers, clear passion, and reasoning behind every step the band has taken. Kids at the Seacrest Studios in Children's Hospital Colorado were more than ready to take on the daunting task of interviewing them, presenting the duo with thoughtful and adorable questions.

Their fandom is clear in questions that show their knowledge of the band’s music videos and history. The super sweet video wraps up with some advice for the kids that we honestly also needed to hear.