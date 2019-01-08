Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releases Long-Awaited Track With Chester Bennington

Likely one of the last tracks Linkin Parks’ Chester Bennington recorded before his untimely death was just released, bringing his powerful vocals to our ears in the new “Cross Off” with Lamb of God’s Mark Morton.

The song was originally teased in April of 2017, marking almost two years since both the song was revealed and since Chester’s passing just a few months later. Morton later returned to confirm that the track would still be released in October of 2018, keeping details hushed but promising it would eventually come.

The heavy collab leans towards Lamb of God’s sound but brings in Chester’s signature vocals in an unmistakable way. The bittersweet song will feature on Morton’s upcoming solo album titled Anesthetic, set to be released on March 1. The album includes other features from Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, and many more.