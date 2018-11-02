Listen to an Acoustic Version of Badflower’s “Ghost” + Get Details on their Debut Album

Badflower is breaking into music with a polished sound that feels like that of a band that’s been around for decades.

The Los Angeles rockers have been presenting their gritty alt-rock sound since 2015 with debut single “Soap.” After recently landing their first No. 1 on Active Rock Radio with “Ghost,” the band is readying for their debut album.

OK, I’m Sick is due February 22 with pre-orders available here.

Ahead of their 13-track album, they’ve shared a stripped-down version of the slow-burning hit “Ghost.” The vulnerable track is even more powerful and passionate in this bare bones rendition.

Watch below: