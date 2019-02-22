Listen to This Metal Cover of Billie Eilish's "bury a friend"

Billie Eilish is fresh off the release of her haunting new single, “bury a friend.” Even before the release of her debut album, the 17-year-old singer has been praised for keeping rock alive.

Even though she’s embraced by rock listeners, Billie usually leans more alt-pop. To give a heavier spin to her latest release, YouTubers Nik Nocturnal and Lauren Babic gave a metal performance of it… and it’s perfect.

Shredding guitar riffs pave the way for Lauren’s airy vocals that quickly turn into growls. Watch the cover in the video above.

While this metal version won’t be on Billie’s upcoming album, previously released singles “when the party’s over” and “you should see me in a crown” will be. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is out March 29 and pre-orders are available here.