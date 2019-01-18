Maggie Rogers is Glowing and Graceful on Debut Album ‘Heard It In A Past Life’

Despite the nostalgic title, it’s pretty hard to find any past songs that sounds just like Maggie Rogers.

The vocal powerhouse is paving her own lane with a style that’s both an easy listen and unlike anything you’ve heard before. Hot off of a huge opening slot on tour with Mumford & Sons, the 24-year-old singer is ready to solidify her spot in the music industry.

12-track LP Heard It In A Past Life is her very first album. Her debut supports groovy jams like “On + Off” with brand new songs that reinforce her energetic and upbeat indie style. Standouts such as "Overnight" are charaterized by airy vocals, filled with effortless vibrato that helps tell stories of past relationships.

With mellowed-out synth beats that left even Pharrell captivated, it's easy to zone out to the vibe she creates. After going viral thanks to a masterclass where she played hit "Alaska" for the famed songwriter, she was left with a lot of hype to live up to. Her warm and vulnerable vocals create an enchanting world that delivers on the promise made by her introduction to the world.

After making a name for herself with 2017 EP Now That The Light Is Fading, Maggie is coming in even stronger with a polished and super catchy work that shows off every side of her talent.