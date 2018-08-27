Mike Shinoda Performs Linkin Park with Sum 41, Sings “In The End” with Crowd

Mike Shinoda has been figuring out how to navigate his solo career, balancing building his own image with weaving Linkin Park tracks into his continually evolving setlist.

During his recent set at the UK’s iconic Reading and Leeds Festival, Shinoda brought two Linkin Park tracks to the stage. The first was during his own set, a performance comprised mostly of tracks from his diary-like solo project Post Traumatic.

Included in his set was a stripped-down cover of Linkin Park's “In The End” where he enlisted the help of the crowd for an emotional tribute to the late Chester Bennington. Watch the goosebump-inducing sing-along below.

"I want you guys to sing it so loud Chester can hear you, are you ready to do that?" --@MikeShinoda's #ReadingFestival tribute to Chester Bennington is too emotional -- pic.twitter.com/JO6qdnKb4Q — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 25, 2018

The second came during pop punk icons Sum 41’s set, delivering an energetic cover of Linkin Park’s 2003 “Faint.” Watch the blistering performance here:

Shinoda was just announced as a participant in I'm Listening, a two-hour commercial-free special discussing mental health and suicide prevention. The program will be broadcast on Sunday September 9th, at 7am with other guests including Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins and many more.

Visit ImListening.org for more details and to share your story.